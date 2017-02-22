BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared a subsidiary of biotech company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc of infringing a genetic-testing kit patent held by Promega Corp, overturning a lower court's decision.
The justices decided 8-0 that the subsidiary, Life Technologies Corp, could not be held liable for violating the patent by shipping one part of a testing kit from the United States to Britain, where it was assembled with other parts and sold overseas.
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V