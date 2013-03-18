US STOCKS-Wall St rises as robust jobs report lifts mood
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, March 18 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a dispute over a class action lawsuit that accused Goldman Sachs Group Inc of misleading investors about the risks associated with mortgage securities offerings.
The lawsuit was revived in September 2012 when the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the lead plaintiff could pursue class action claims on behalf of investors in other certificates backed by mortgages from the same lenders.
The high court said on Monday it will not review that ruling at Goldman's request.
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index turned negative in mid-morning trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank falling sharply on reports of employees admitting to breaking the law under pressure to meet sales targets.
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers, an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said.