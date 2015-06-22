By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, June 22
WASHINGTON, June 22 Google Inc will
have to defend claims that its Street View mapping software
violates patents held by Vederi LLC after the U.S. Supreme Court
on Monday declined to take up the company's appeal.
The high court's decision not to hear the case leaves intact
a March 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit, which threw out a district judge's finding that Google
had not infringed on four different patents. The case will now
return to lower courts for further proceedings.
Vederi sued Google in 2010. The company says Google
infringed on its patents, which concern ways of creating images
of a geographical area that can be navigated by computer.
Street View is a product that enables users to navigate
images of streets created from a series of photographic images
taken by cameras positioned on the top of cars.
The Obama administration, responding to a request from the
court for its views, asked the justices not to take the case.
The case is Google Inc. v. Vederi LLC, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 14-448.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)