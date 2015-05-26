(Adds Oracle comment)
By Lawrence Hurley and Dan Levine
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO May 26 The Obama
administration on Tuesday sided against Google Inc and
said the U.S. Supreme Court should not hear the company's appeal
in a case against Oracle Corp with wide implications
for the technology industry, according to a court filing.
The case involves how much copyright protection should
extend to the Java programming language. Oracle won a federal
appeals court ruling last year that allows it to copyright parts
of Java, while Google argues it should be free to use Java
without paying a licensing fee.
Google, which used Java to design its Android smartphone
operating system, appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The high
court then asked the Obama administration in January for its
opinion on whether it should take the case because the federal
government has a strong interest.
The Federal Trade Commission, for instance, must ensure
companies do not break antitrust laws when claiming software
copyright protection against each other.
According to Google, an Oracle victory would obstruct "an
enormous amount of innovation" because software developers would
not be able to freely build on each others' work. But Oracle
says effective copyright protection is the key to software
innovation.
In the court filing on Tuesday, U.S. Solicitor General
Donald Verrilli said Google's argument that the code is not
entitled to copyright protection lacks merit and did not need to
be reviewed by the Supreme Court.
Verrilli added that Google had raised important concerns
about the effect that enforcement of Oracle's copyright could
have on software development, but said those issues could be
addressed via further proceedings on Google's separate "fair
use" defense in San Francisco federal court.
The Supreme Court could better assess the issues, Verrilli
said, if it had all relevant legal arguments before it at the
same time.
The Obama administration had been locked in internal
wrangling over what position to take in the high-profile
litigation between the two American technology companies.
Google has a close relationship with the Obama
administration. However, there is no indication that the
internal debate on software copyright involves any issues beyond
legal policy.
The nine justices request that Verrilli, as the Obama
administration's top lawyer before the Supreme Court, weigh in
on about 20 cases a year in which the federal government has a
strong interest.
The justices generally give greater weight to what a
solicitor general says than other third parties that take a side
in a case. This influence has caused the solicitor general to be
dubbed the "10th justice."
The Supreme Court is expected to decide whether to hear the
case by the end of its term in June.
"We appreciate the solicitor general's careful review of
this issue, however we're disappointed with these conclusions,"
Google said in a statement.
Oracle said it was "pleased" with the recommendation, which
"affirms the importance of copyright protection as an incentive
for software innovation."
The case is Google v. Oracle, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
14-410.
(Editing by Will Dunham)