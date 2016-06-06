WASHINGTON, June 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected Google Inc's bid to throw out a class action
lawsuit involving claims that the company deceived California
advertisers about the placement of Internet ads through its
Adwords service.
The court's decision not to hear the case leaves in place a
September 2015 ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals that the litigation could move forward
as a class action representing advertisers who used the service
between 2004 and 2008. Google is part of Alphabet Inc.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)