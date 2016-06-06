BRIEF-North American Energy Partners announces major contract renewal
* Announces renewal of a major, 5 year Master Service Agreement (MSA) on a sole sourced, negotiated basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear GlaxoSmithKline Plc's bid to throw out lawsuits by union health and welfare funds that said the company's misrepresentation of heart-related risks of its diabetes medication Avandia caused them to pay too much for the drug for insured patients.
The court left in place an October 2015 ruling by the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals against London-based GlaxoSmithKline that allowed the class action lawsuits to proceed. The suits were filed by three labor union funds that provide medical coverage, including the cost of prescription medications, to union members and their families. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
Feb 1 Facebook Inc cruised past Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations on Wednesday with strong growth in its mobile ad business, demonstrating that controversy over so-called "fake news" and inaccurate advertising measurements had little impact on its financial performance.