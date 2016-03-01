WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Vermont cannot compel health insurers to hand over data on the amount paid on medical claims, backing Liberty Mutual Insurance Co's contention that federal law prohibited such requirements.

The court, in a 6-2 decision, found that a 2005 Vermont data collection law that was aimed at improving the quality of healthcare did not apply to self-funded insurance plans, which are most commonly used by large companies, and ran afoul of the U.S. Employee Retirement Security Act (ERISA).

The court is down one justice following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia on Feb 13.

