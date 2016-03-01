WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday ruled that Vermont cannot compel health insurers to hand
over data on the amount paid on medical claims, backing Liberty
Mutual Insurance Co's contention that federal law
prohibited such requirements.
The court, in a 6-2 decision, found that a 2005 Vermont data
collection law that was aimed at improving the quality of
healthcare did not apply to self-funded insurance plans, which
are most commonly used by large companies, and ran afoul of the
U.S. Employee Retirement Security Act (ERISA).
The court is down one justice following the death of Justice
Antonin Scalia on Feb 13.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)