WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday praised a Supreme Court decision upholding tax subsidies crucial to his 2010 healthcare law, saying the ruling was a victory for hardworking Americans.

The court ruled the Affordable Care Act did not restrict tax subsidies to states that establish their own health care exchanges. The decision means the subsidies can remain available in 34 states that use the exchange run by the federal government. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)