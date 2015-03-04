NEW YORK, March 4 Options on U.S. hospital companies were unusually active on Wednesday, with bets leaning to the bullish side as the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on a major challenge to President Barack Obama's healthcare law.

Shares of major hospital operators rose as investors interpreted comments made by Supreme Court justices during arguments as favorable toward upholding the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

In the options market, contracts expiring in mid-July attracted the most activity for speculators as investors positioned for a ruling due by the end of June.

"The speculation seems to be to the bullish side," said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at retail brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. hospital operator, jumped as much as 9 percent to hit an all-time high of $77.08 and Tenet Healthcare Corp's shares rose as much as 8 percent to $50.83. Community Health Systems Inc shares gained as much as 7 percent to $53.09.

The ruling could have significant impact for U.S. hospital companies that have benefited from the law's initial implementation, and analysts have warned that hospital stocks could be volatile in the weeks and months around the Supreme Court ruling.

"It's similar to an earnings announcement. If you want to capture any unexpected moves you have to make sure the expiration is beyond the event," Andrew Wilkinson, chief market analyst at U.S. electronic broker Interactive Brokers LLC, said.

Volume in Tenet Healthcare options, the third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain, was at 12,000 with calls, usually used for placing bullish bets on shares, outnumbering puts by a ratio of 4.2 to 1, according to Trade Alert data. The reading is about the highest it has been in favor of calls this year.

Calls betting on Tenet shares rising above $55 by July 17 were by far the most active with volume of 3,094 contracts by 2:20 p.m. ET (1920 GMT).

"The contract is 10.5 percent out-of-the-money and so it seems to be rather aggressive," said Fred Ruffy, options strategist at WhatsTrading.com.

Options on HCA Holdings also attracted bullish bets with calls betting on HCA Holdings' shares rising above $75 by July 17 the most active.

The 30-day implied volatility for all three hospital operators, a gauge of the risk of large moves in the shares, dropped on Wednesday, suggesting that some event risk has passed, Ruffy said.

Tenet shares have risen more than 81 percent since Obama signed the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in March 2010. Shares of HCA Holdings have more than doubled since their market debut in March 2011. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Alan Crosby)