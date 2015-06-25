NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. hospital shares rallied broadly while health insurers also gained on Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies for the implementation of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.

Among hospitals, shares of HCA Holdings rose 8.6 percent to $90.46 while shares of Community Health Systems were up 9.3 percent at $60.44 and shares of Tenet Healthcare were up 8.2 percent at $54.08.

Among insurers, Aetna was up 1 percent at $128.75. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)