June 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are crucial to President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law. By a 6-3 vote, the court said the 2010 Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare, allows subsidies in the form of tax credits for health insurance purchases by lower-income Americans, regardless of whether the states they live in have set up their own exchanges. The court's opinion was written by Chief Justice John Roberts. A dissent was written by Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. The following table shows how the nine justices voted in the case, known as King v. Burwell. Justice Appointed to Year joining court by the court MAJORITY Chief Justice John Roberts George W. Bush 2005 Anthony Kennedy Ronald Reagan 1988 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Bill Clinton 1993 Stephen Breyer Bill Clinton 1994 Sonia Sotomayor Barack Obama 2009 Elena Kagan Barack Obama 2010 DISSENT Antonin Scalia Ronald Reagan 1986 Clarence Thomas George H.W. Bush 1991 Samuel Alito George W. Bush 2006 (Compiled by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)