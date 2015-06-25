WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. President Barack Obama will deliver a statement on the Supreme Court ruling upholding tax subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, his signature healthcare law, at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Thursday, the White House said.

Earlier on Thursday, the court ruled to uphold key insurance subsidies in the law, also known as Obamacare.

