WASHINGTON Oct 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to weigh whether the state of Texas violated a fair housing law by disproportionately awarding low-income housing tax credits to developers who own properties in poor, minority-dominated neighborhoods.

The court will decide whether a federal law called the Fair Housing Act allows for so-called disparate impact claims based on seemingly neutral practices that may have a discriminatory effect, an issue closely watched by the banking and insurance industries. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)