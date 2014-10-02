UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Oct 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to weigh whether the state of Texas violated a fair housing law by disproportionately awarding low-income housing tax credits to developers who own properties in poor, minority-dominated neighborhoods.
The court will decide whether a federal law called the Fair Housing Act allows for so-called disparate impact claims based on seemingly neutral practices that may have a discriminatory effect, an issue closely watched by the banking and insurance industries. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts