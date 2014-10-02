(Recasts lead, adds context and reaction)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Oct 2 Taking up a case closely
watched by banks and insurance companies, the U.S. Supreme Court
agreed on Thursday to decide whether federal housing law permits
racial bias claims based on seemingly neutral practices that may
have a discriminatory effect.
The court's decision to hear the case involving so-called
disparate impact claims is a blow to civil rights groups that
have sought to keep the issue away from the conservative-leaning
high court.
The nine justices will consider whether the state of Texas
violated the Fair Housing Act by disproportionately awarding
low-income housing tax credits to developers who own properties
in poor, minority-dominated neighborhoods.
The disparate impact theory is opposed by business interests
because it allows for a broad range of business decisions
related to housing to be subject to civil rights litigation.
For example, the National Fair Housing Alliance sued
Allstate Corp in 2012 for refusing to insure flat-roofed
houses in Delaware, claiming the practice had a discriminatory
effect on poor minorities most likely to live in such houses.
Banks can be sued if decisions over who to lend to, based on
credit assessments and down-payment requirements, can be shown
to disproportionately affect minorities.
Michael Skojec, an attorney at the Ballard Spahr law firm,
noted widespread discontent among developers he represents about
the broad nature of some disparate impact claims. "Ultimately,
it is so hard for them to do their business with that theory out
there," he said.
President Barack Obama's administration contends disparate
impact claims are allowed under the law. Conservative advocacy
organizations and business groups assert they are not. The 1968
law was intended to prohibit racial discrimination in the sale
or rental of housing and related services.
For decades, disparate impact claims have been a way for
lawyers representing African Americans and other minorities to
target policies that do not directly discriminate yet have the
effect of putting certain groups at a disadvantage.
National Fair Housing Alliance official Lisa Rice said if
the court finds disparate impact claims can no longer be made,
advocates "will lose an important method of addressing
discrimination that permeates our nation's housing market."
The case gives the justices a third opportunity in as many
years to decide whether the Fair Housing Act allows for
disparate impact claims. In recent years, the court has twice
agreed to hear a case on the issue but both times the dispute
was settled before the justices could rule.
The nine justices will weigh a lawsuit filed against Texas
by Inclusive Communities Project Inc, which works to place
low-income tenants in wealthy, majority white suburbs of Dallas.
Inclusive Communities says Texas broke the law through its
process for allocating the credits made available under the
federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program, which gives
credits to developers providing housing for low-income people.
A ruling is expected by the end of June.
The case is Texas Department of Housing and Community
Affairs v. Inclusive Communities Project, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 13-1371.
