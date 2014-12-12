By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 12 A landmark U.S. Supreme Court
decision in 2013 that made it all but impossible to sue foreign
companies in U.S. courts for alleged roles in overseas human
rights abuses is proving to be a boon for U.S. firms too, court
documents show.
In the roughly year and a half since the ruling in Kiobel v.
Royal Dutch Petroleum Co, U.S. companies such as Chiquita Brands
International Inc, IBM Corp and Ford Motor Co
have successfully invoked the Supreme Court's reasoning to
fend off lawsuits alleging they were involved in human rights
abuses in South Africa, Colombia and elsewhere.
In the seven cases involving U.S. companies that federal
appeals courts have decided since the Supreme Court rulings,
corporate defendants have won five, according to a Reuters
review of the court documents. Only one ruling was an outright
win for plaintiffs.
A similar pattern has played out in lower courts, with
judges citing the Kiobel decision in favor of defendants in
seven of eight human rights cases involving U.S. companies that
have been decided since the ruling
With rulings tending to favor companies, human rights
lawyers are thinking twice before filing new lawsuits. The
Reuters review shows only one new human rights lawsuit filed
against a U.S. company since the ruling came down in April 2013.
In the 1990s and 2000s, up to half a dozen cases were filed
every year against U.S. or foreign corporations.
Paul Hoffman, a leading Venice, California-based human
rights lawyer who argued Kiobel for the plaintiffs, said he has
been fighting to keep his existing cases alive rather than
planning new ones. He has been presenting legal arguments
explaining why the Supreme Court decision does not mean his
lawsuits should be dismissed.
"People are waiting to see what the landscape is going to
look like," he said.
Lawyers on both sides of the issue say the Supreme Court
might yet have to take another case to clarify exactly when U.S.
companies can be sued.
TORTURE, MURDER
In the Kiobel case, the court unanimously threw out a
lawsuit by 12 people from Nigeria that accused British and
Dutch-based Royal Dutch Shell Plc of aiding
state-sponsored torture and murder.
The court said the law under which the Nigerians brought the
case, the 1789 Alien Tort Statute, was presumed to cover only
violations of international law occurring in the United States.
Violations elsewhere, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, must
"touch and concern" U.S. territory "with sufficient force to
displace the presumption."
Before the Kiobel ruling in April 2013, the law had been the
primary vehicle for bringing human rights cases for more than 30
years, not just in the United States but globally.
"Human rights litigators have lost a significant weapon,"
said John Bellinger, a Washington-based lawyer at the Arnold &
Porter law firm who has played a prominent role advocating for
corporate defendants. Bellinger was the top legal adviser to the
U.S. State Department under President George W. Bush when it
filed briefs in various cases arguing that the scope of the law
should be pared back.
OTHER OPTIONS
The Supreme Court ruling means human rights lawyers now have
to look more seriously at alternative ways to seek redress for
alleged abuses.
Human rights lawyers can sue multinational companies in
other countries, which has happened in Canada, the United
Kingdom, and a handful of other countries, but that option is
usually only viable if the defendant is based in one of those
countries. Bringing suit in a developing country where alleged
violations occurred is often less appealing to plaintiffs, as
such countries often have troubled judicial systems.
In theory, some of the major cases against U.S. companies
filed before the Supreme Court ruling could go ahead on other
grounds because the lawsuits cite other legal claims.
There is also the possibility that alleged human rights
victims could sue companies in U.S. state courts, under common
law theories of wrongdoing such as assault and battery. But that
too has its drawbacks for plaintiffs, including a shorter window
in which to file lawsuits, which are often based on alleged
conduct that doesn't come to light until years after it occurs.
Also, lawyers on both sides say such cases would lack the
headline-grabbing punch of a case filed under the Alien Tort
Statute alleging human rights violations.
A limited number of Alien Tort Statute cases could still move
forward in the United States even under the new restrictive
interpretation.
In the one clear victory for plaintiffs since the Supreme
Court ruling, an appeals court in Virginia said in June that
Iraqi nationals who complained of mistreatment at Abu Ghraib
prison near Baghdad could sue a subsidiary of U.S.-based CACI
International Inc, a military contractor that worked at
the site.
Judge Barbara Keenan wrote that the plaintiffs had alleged
sufficient connection to the United States to "require a
different result than that reached in Kiobel."
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Amy Stevens and Ross
Colvin)