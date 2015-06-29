By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, June 29
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Supreme Court dealt
a setback to opponents of the death penalty, endorsing
Oklahoma's method of lethal injection, and objected to a key
Obama administration air pollution regulation as the justices on
Monday ended their annual term with acrimony.
The court also upheld a voter-approved plan that stripped
Arizona state lawmakers of their role in drawing congressional
districts and accepted an important case for its next term,
plunging into a another fight over the contentious issue of
affirmative action in college admissions.
Monday marked the conclusion of the court's 2014-2015 term.
In two big rulings last week, the justices made gay marriage
legal nationwide and rejected a conservative challenge to a key
element of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
On Monday, the court ruled 5-4, with its five conservatives
in the majority, that a drug used by Oklahoma as part of its
lethal injection procedure does not violate the U.S.
Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.
The ruling was a loss for three convicted murders on the
state's death row, Richard Glossip, John Grant and Benjamin
Cole. They had objected to the use of a sedative called
midazolam, saying it cannot achieve the level of unconsciousness
required for surgery, making it unsuitable for executions.
The three-drug process used by Oklahoma prison officials has
been under scrutiny since the April 2014 botched execution of
convicted murderer Clayton Lockett. He could be seen twisting on
the gurney after death chamber staff failed to place the
intravenous line properly.
The case did not address the constitutionality of the death
penalty in general, but it brought fresh attention to the
ongoing debate over whether the death penalty should continue in
the United States. The main question before the nine justices
was whether the use of midazolam violates the Constitution's
Eighth Amendment prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.
Liberal Justices Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg for
the first time indicated they believe the death penalty is
unconstitutional.
"We believe it highly likely that the death penalty now
violates the Eighth Amendment," Breyer said in a statement he
read from the bench.
Conservative Justice Antonin Scalia called Breyer's
arguments full of "internal contradictions" and "gobbledy-gook."
EPA RULING
In another 5-4 ruling with the court's conservatives in the
majority, the justices found the Obama administration should
have considered the cost of compliance when it decided to limit
emissions of mercury and other hazardous air pollutants mainly
from coal-fired power plants. The ruling was a setback for the
administration and left the legal status of the regulation in
limbo.
The rule stays in effect for the time being, with the case
returning to an appeals court, which will decide whether or not
it should be thrown out.
The legal rationale adopted by the court is unlikely to have
broader implications for other environmental regulations,
including the administration's Clean Power Plan that would cut
carbon emissions from existing power plants, according to
lawyers following the case.
The Arizona ruling determined the fate of the state's bid to
remove partisan politics from the process of drawing districts
for its members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
In this 5-4 ruling, conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy
joined the court's four liberals in backing an independent
commission approved by the state's voters to draw the districts.
The court ruled that the ballot initiative did not violate
the U.S. Constitution's requirement that state legislatures set
congressional district boundaries. The ruling could pave the way
for more states to adopt similar procedures. Six other states,
including California, already have independent commissions.
Critics say partisan "gerrymandering" leads to House of
Representatives districts being drawn in a way intended to give
the party controlling the legislature the maximum number of
seats possible while marginalizing voters favoring the other
party.
Looking ahead to their next term that begins in October, the
justices agreed to take up for a second time a challenge to the
process for picking students used by the University of Texas.
The justices will hear a case brought by Abigail Fisher, a
white applicant denied admission to the entering class of 2008.
(Editing by Will Dunham)