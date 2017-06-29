WASHINGTON, June 28 The Trump administration
will require visa applicants from six predominantly Muslim
countries and all refugees to have a close family or business
tie to the United States, the Associated Press reported late on
Wednesday.
The new guidelines, issued after the Supreme Court partially
restored U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, say that
applicants must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse,
child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or
sibling in the United States, AP said, citing a State Department
cable.
It said grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces,
nephews, cousins, brothers-laws and sisters-in-law, fiancée or
other extended family members are not considered to be close
relationships.
