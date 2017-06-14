By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 14 The Trump administration on
Wednesday moved to amend the starting date of its proposed
90-day travel ban on people entering the United States from six
Muslim-majority countries in a bid to keep its legal battle
alive.
The amendment appears intended to avoid the administration's
legal case at the U.S. Supreme Court becoming moot on grounds
that parts of the executive order have expired.
Challengers to the ban have said in court papers that it
should expire on Wednesday, 90 days after the executive order
was due to take effect on March 16.
A memo issued by the White House, as the Supreme Court
considered two challenges to the ban, said parts of the order
put on hold would not expire before they can go into effect, and
the start date would be when court injunctions were lifted.
The move is part of administration efforts to have the high
court rule that the controversial ban should immediately go into
effect after Trump's first attempts to impose travel
restrictions were blocked by lower courts.
Lawsuits by Hawaii and Maryland challengers argued the order
violated federal immigration law and a section of the
Constitution's First Amendment, which prohibits the government
favoring or disfavoring any particular religion. The Trump
administration has said it is needed to protect national
security.
Soon after the memo was issued, Acting Solicitor General
Jeff Wall filed court papers saying that it resolved "any doubt"
about the effective date of the order.
If the case was moot, the nine justices would have no reason
to rule on it and lower court rulings against the administration
would remain in place.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Trump administration
more time to file papers responding to an appeals court ruling
on Monday that upheld a block on the travel ban.
The court's action likely delayed any decision on
administration requests for the ban to go into effect until at
least next week.
Federal judges in Maryland and Hawaii blocked Trump's 90-day
ban on travelers from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and
Yemen. The Hawaii judge also blocked a 120-day ban on refugees
entering the United States.
The 9th Circuit largely upheld the Hawaii injunction on
Monday.
In the second case, the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, on May 25 upheld the Maryland judge's
ruling.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Andrew Hay)