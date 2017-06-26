WASHINGTON, June 26 The State Department will
implement President Donald Trump's travel ban "in an orderly
fashion" consistent with the Supreme Court's order, the agency's
spokeswoman said on Monday.
"We will keep those traveling to the United States and
partners in the travel industry informed as we implement the
order in a professional, organized, and timely way," State
Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement on
Monday.
"We are also in contact with our partners in the
implementation of the United States Refugee Admissions Program,
and will keep them apprised of changes as they take effect," she
said.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Leslie Adler)