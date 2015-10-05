(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Lawrence Hurley and Nate Raymond
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Oct 5 The U.S. Supreme
Court on Monday rejected a Justice Department bid to restore the
insider trading convictions of two hedge fund managers in a move
that a top federal prosecutor said may allow some executives who
engage in such conduct to go unpunished.
In a blow to federal prosecutors, the justices left in place
a December ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
New York that threw out the 2012 convictions of hedge fund
managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson for trading on inside
information about Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp.
Prosecutors contend that the ruling too narrowly defined
what constitutes insider trading and could impair the
government's ability to bring charges against those who trade on
non-public corporate information.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, whose office
prosecuted Newman and Chiasson, said under the ruling he would
have to think "long and hard" about whether he could prosecute a
chief executive for tipping friends and family to make trades.
"We think there is a category of conduct that arguably will
go unpunished going forward," Bharara said in conference call
with reporters.
Lawyers for the hedge fund managers argued that prosecutors
were seeking an overly inclusive definition of insider trading.
Gregory Morvillo, Chiasson's lawyer, said the Supreme
Court's decision "rejected the government's efforts to rewrite
well-settled insider trading law."
Newman's lawyers, Stephen Fishbein and John Nathanson, said
in a joint statement the decision came only "after years of
government over-reaching," adding they hoped the action "will
help ensure that others avoid a similar fate."
The high court rejected the case without comment.
Prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
had previously asked the 2nd Circuit to reconsider the ruling,
only to be rebuffed in April.
Newman, a former Diamondback Capital Management portfolio
manager, and Chiasson, co-founder of Level Global Investors,
were convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 4-1/2 years and 6-1/2
years in prison, respectively.
December's ruling reversing their convictions marked a major
setback for a crackdown on insider trading on Wall Street
underway since 2009 under Bharara, whose office brought charges
against 96 people.
TOP PRIORITY
Prosecuting insider trading has been a top priority under
Bharara, resulting in the conviction of Galleon Group hedge fund
founder Raj Rajaratnam and a $1.8 billion settlement and guilty
plea by the hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors LP.
But with the December ruling, Bharara was forced to drop
charges against five insider trading defendants. Bharara said on
Monday he expects a "small subset" of additional cases to be
affected, though 90 percent of the convictions would survive.
In the ruling reversing the convictions of Newman and
Chiasson, a three-judge panel held that prosecutors must prove
that a trader knew a tip's source received something in
exchange.
That court also narrowly defined what constituted a benefit
to the tipper by saying it could not be just be a friendship but
had to be of "some consequence."
In his petition to the Supreme Court, U.S. Solicitor General
Donald Verrilli sought to overturn the 2nd Circuit's narrow
definition of what amounts to an illegal benefit.
Verrilli said in the petition the appeals court decision
would "hurt market participants, disadvantage scrupulous market
analysts, and impair the government's ability to protect the
fairness and integrity of the securities markets."
The high court's action could encourage other insider
trading defendants to seek dismissal of charges against them.
Among those who could benefit from the ruling is Michael
Steinberg, a portfolio manager at SAC Capital sentenced to 3-1/2
years in prison after his 2013 conviction for engaging in the
same alleged conspiracy as Newman and Chiasson.
Barry Berke, his lawyer, said the Supreme Court's decision
"will now require that Michael Steinberg's conviction be thrown
out as well since it confirms he did not commit any crime."
The Supreme Court's action could renew calls for Congress to
pass legislation clearly spelling out what constitutes insider
trading, a crime that largely had been left to the court and
U.S. regulators to define.
The SEC could also potentially adopt new regulations,
something Chairwoman Mary Jo White in June said "merits close
consideration."
"Anything that could bring further clarity, whether a
Supreme Court decision or a statute, I think reasonable people
would think that's not a bad thing," Bharara said.
The case is U.S. v. Newman, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 15-137.
