* Court unanimous in first insider trading ruling in decades
* Manhattan U.S. attorney, SEC chief hail ruling
By Nate Raymond
Dec 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday made it
easier to prosecute insider trading cases, ruling that tipsters
who provide confidential information that enables friends and
family to profit do not need to get something in return to have
broken the law.
In the court's first insider trading ruling in two decades,
the justices by an 8-0 vote upheld the 2013 conviction of Bassam
Salman, a Chicago man who made nearly $1.2 million trading on
information that came from his brother-in-law at Citigroup Inc
.
Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the court, rejected
Salman's view that he could be convicted only if his
brother-in-law got something like cash in return for tips,
saying friends or family could be found liable because the
confidential information can be viewed as a "gift."
"In such situations, the tipper benefits personally because
giving a gift of trading information is the same thing as
trading by the tipper followed by a gift of the proceeds," Alito
wrote.
The ruling was a major victory for securities regulators and
prosecutors, who for two years had been grappling with the
ramifications of a decision by a New York-based federal appeals
court that some interpreted as agreeing with Salman's position.
That ruling adopted a narrow definition of what constituted
an illegal benefit to an insider, and resulted in cases being
dropped or dismissed against 14 of 107 people charged by the
office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara since 2009.
Bharara, who has aggressively prosecuted insider trading and
has agreed to remain in his post under Republican
President-elect Donald Trump, called the ruling "a victory for
fair markets and those who believe that the system should not be
rigged."
Bharara added that "the court stood up for common sense and
affirmed what we have been arguing from the outset - that the
law absolutely prohibits insiders from advantaging their friends
and relatives at the expense of the trading public."
The ruling followed a U.S. government push to crack down on
insider trading, resulting in Galleon Group founder Raj
Rajaratnam's conviction in 2011 and a $1.8 billion settlement
and plea deal in 2013 with hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors LP.
Outgoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary
Jo White, whose agency in the past six years pursued more than
550 insider trading cases, said the ruling "reaffirms our
ability to continue to aggressively pursue illegal insider
trading and bring wrongdoers to justice."
Salman, whose lawyer did not respond to a request for
comment, was found guilty in 2013 by a federal jury in San
Francisco of conspiracy and securities fraud charges. He was
sentenced to three years in prison.
Prosecutors said Maher Kara, a Citigroup investment banker
and Salman's brother-in-law, provided tips about deals involving
Citi clients to Kara's brother, who in turn tipped Salman, who
made over $1.5 million that he split with another relative.
COMPETING RULINGS
The Supreme Court heard Salman's appeal on Oct. 5 amid
competing rulings by federal appeals courts in San Francisco,
where his case was heard, and New York, where a wave of insider
trading prosecutions has been pursued recently.
The New York-based 2nd Circuit in 2014 overturned the
conviction of two hedge fund managers, Todd Newman and Anthony
Chiasson, and narrowed prosecutors' ability to pursue such cases
in the process.
Salman had relied on the 2nd Circuit's ruling to argue that
he could not be convicted because no proof existed that Kara
received anything beneficial in return. The San Francisco-based
9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected that position.
Thursday's ruling upheld the 9th Circuit decision. Alito
said that to the extent the 2nd Circuit's ruling could be read
that way, the holding was "inconsistent" with a 1983 Supreme
Court precedent.
Defense lawyers said the ruling provides authorities greater
ability to pursue insider trading cases and could help
prosecutors fight off efforts by some high-profile defendants to
use the 2nd Circuit's ruling to overturn their convictions.
Among those whose appeals had cited the 2nd Circuit ruling
were former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat Gupta, former
hedge fund manager Doug Whitman and former SAC Capital portfolio
manager Mathew Martoma.
"The clock has been turned back," said David Miller, a
former prosecutor now with the law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.
"The Supreme Court decision today will make insider trading
cases easier to prosecute than they were yesterday."
Still, the ruling had no impact on a separate legal holding
in the 2nd Circuit's ruling that made it harder for prosecutors
to obtain convictions in cases involving traders two or more
steps removed from insiders.
Arlo Devlin-Brown, a former prosecutor now with the law firm
Covington & Burling, said the decision also "leaves open the
question of whether someone who is at the boundaries of what
would be considered a real friend could count, like a minor
acquaintance."
