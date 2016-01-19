WASHINGTON Jan 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday agreed to take up an Illinois businessman's appeal of
his insider trading conviction after he made nearly $1.2 million
trading on tips about mergers from his brother-in-law, a
Citigroup Inc investment banker.
The justices will review a July ruling by the 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, which upheld the
conviction of Bassam Salman. He was sentenced in 2014 to three
years in prison after a federal jury in San Francisco found him
guilty of conspiracy and securities fraud.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)