BRIEF-Tepco to link up with Intel to manage power grids in Asia and Africa -Nikkei
* Tepco to link up with intel to manage power grids in Asia and Africa -Nikkei
WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday revived a copyright lawsuit against movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc concerning an early screenplay for what became the iconic boxing movie "Raging Bull."
The court held on a 6-3 vote that Paula Petrella, daughter of deceased screenwriter Frank Petrella, could pursue a lawsuit against MGM for infringing the copyright of a 1963 screenplay upon which she says the movie was based. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)
* Tepco to link up with intel to manage power grids in Asia and Africa -Nikkei
* Titan Medical reports financial results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016
* Divestco Inc- Entered into a secured loan with BC-OSB Holdings Ltd. for $6.0 million with an initial draw of $5.0 million, repayable September 15, 2020