By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, June 2
WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled
on Monday in favor of Limelight Networks Inc over
claims by Akamai Technologies Inc that it infringed on
patented technology for managing Web images and video.
The justices, in a 9-0 vote, said Limelight cannot be held
liable for inducing patent infringement when no party has
directly infringed on the patent in question.
The court, in an opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, reversed a
August 2012 ruling by a divided U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit in Akamai's favor, which effectively made it
easier to prove that a company is liable based on the induced
infringement theory.
The Akamai lawsuit was filed in 2006. A Massachusetts jury
initially found that Limelight infringed the patents and awarded
$40.1 million for lost profits and $1.4 million for damages.
The case is Limelight Networks v. Akamai Technologies, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 12-786
(Editing by Howard Goller and Bernadette Baum)