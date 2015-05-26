(Adds expert's comments, paragraph 6)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 26 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday ruled against Cisco Systems Inc over a patent
infringement claim the tech giant is fighting.
On a 6-2 vote, with Justice Stephen Breyer recused from the
case, the court threw out a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the Federal Circuit in favor of Cisco. There is now likely
to be a new trial.
The case concerns a patent held by Commil USA LLC on a way
to improve the implementation of a wireless network where
multiple access points are needed. Commil sued Cisco for patent
infringement and induced patent infringement based on the
network equipment maker's use of similar technology.
In April 2011, a jury awarded Commil almost $63.8 million in
damages. A judge subsequently added $10.3 million in interest.
In June 2013, the appeals court ordered a retrial, concluding in
part that Cisco should be allowed to mount the "good faith"
defense.
The high court ruled in an opinion written by Justice
Anthony Kennedy that Cisco's belief that the patent was invalid
was not a legitimate defense.
Washington-based intellectual property lawyer William
Jackson said the ruling means "the patent owner must merely
prove that the other party knew of the patent and intended to
induce infringement - not that the party had any particular
belief about validity."
The ruling "restores common sense to patent litigation,"
said Commil's attorney, Mark Werbner.
Seth Waxman, one of Cisco's lawyers, said the ruling "simply
eliminates one of many defenses available to Cisco, which looks
forward to retrial of the case."
In a brief filed at the invitation of the high court, the
U.S. government had warned that companies accused of inducing
patent infringement were likely to raise the "good faith"
defense in most cases, if not all of them.
The court appeared to buy that argument, with Kennedy
writing that if Cisco prevailed on its theory, there would be
"negative consequences" in other cases.
"It can render litigation more burdensome for everyone
involved," Kennedy said of the good faith defense.
The case was closely watched by Silicon Valley and
biotechnology firms.
Justice Antonin Scalia wrote a dissenting opinion in which
he was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts.
Scalia said the ruling would benefit so-called patent
trolls, companies that hold patents only for the purpose of
suing firms seeking to develop new products.
The case is Commil v. Cisco, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-896.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)