WASHINGTON, April 7 Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Inc on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court
to prevent an appeals court ruling from going into effect while
the justices consider the company's appeal in a patent fight
over top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.
On March 31, the court agreed to hear Teva's appeal of a
July 2013 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit in favor of two teams developing cheaper generic forms
of Copaxone: one involving Novartis AG's Sandoz Inc and
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and another involving Mylan
Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd.
The appeals court had upheld some of nine patents involved
in the drug, or portions thereof, but declared several invalid,
meaning patent protections were set to expire in May 2014
instead of September 2015.
