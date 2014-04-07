(Adds details)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 7 Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday
to stop a lower court ruling from going into effect while the
justices consider an appeal in a patent fight over Teva's
top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.
On March 31, the high court agreed to hear Teva's appeal of
a July 2013 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit in favor of two teams developing cheaper generic forms
of Copaxone: one involving Novartis AG's Sandoz Inc
and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, and the other
involving Mylan Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd.
The appeals court had upheld some of the nine patents
involved in the drug, or portions of them, but declared several
invalid, meaning patent protections were set to expire in May
2014 instead of September 2015.
The company's lawyers said in the court filing that if the
appeals court ruling was not stayed, "Teva's innovative and
widely prescribed treatment for multiple sclerosis will lose
protection."
The Supreme Court will not be hearing oral arguments in the
Teva case until its 2014 term begins in October. A ruling could
come as late as June 2015. If the court does not act on the stay
application, the ruling could come "effectively too late to
prevent irreparable harm to Teva," the lawyers said.
The stay application was directed to Chief Justice John
Roberts. He is likely to ask the other litigants for a response
before deciding how to proceed.
Teva is currently trying to switch patients over to a new
version of Copaxone, which is the company's most important
product.
The case is Teva v. Sandoz, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-854.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and
Jeffrey Benkoe)