WASHINGTON, April 17 Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd on Thursday told the U.S. Supreme Court
that it is willing to post up to a $500 million bond in return
for a decision suspending a lower court ruling that would allow
generic competitors to go on the market as soon as next month.
Teva already had asked the court for a stay of the July 2013
ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that
invalidated some of its patents for the top-selling multiple
sclerosis drug, Copaxone. The case was won by two teams
developing generic versions of the drug: one involving Novartis
AG's Sandoz Inc and Momenta Pharmaceuticals
Inc, and the other involving Mylan In c and Natco
Pharma Ltd.
The Supreme Court has yet to respond to Teva's application.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)