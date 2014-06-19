WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that implementing an abstract idea using a computer does not make an invention patent eligible.

On a 9-0 vote, the court ruled for CLS Bank International, which challenged patents held by Australia-based Alice Corporation Pty Ltd. The court added some clarity to a confused area of the law concerning when software can be patented. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)