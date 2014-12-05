WASHINGTON Dec 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a $64 million patent infringement verdict that Commil USA, LLC won against Cisco Systems Inc .

The nine justices will hear patent holder Commil's appeal over whether the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit was correct to throw out the verdict and order a new trial. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and James Dalgleish)