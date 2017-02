WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to weigh in on whether genetic-testing kits made by biotechnology company Life Technologies Corp infringed upon patents held by Promega Corp.

The court will review a December 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that tossed out some of Promega's claims while upholding others. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)