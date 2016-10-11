WASHINGTON Oct 11 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signaled a willingness to reduce the potentially huge penalties for ripping off a patented design as it heard arguments in the legal fight over the amount Samsung should pay Apple for copying the iPhone's trademarked appearance.
The eight justices heard arguments by lawyers for the world's two top smartphone manufacturers, as well as the U.S. government, in Samsung's challenge to the $399 million it was forced to pay Apple for violating three patents regarding the iPhone's rounded-corner front face, bezel and colorful grid of icons.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.