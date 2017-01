SEOUL Dec 7 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the firm's patent lawsuit against Apple Inc was a victory for itself and "those who promote creativity, innovation and fair competition".

The court on Tuesday sided with Samsung by throwing out an appeals court ruling that the South Korean firm had to pay a $399 million penalty to Apple for copying iPhone designs. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)