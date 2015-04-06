(Adds background on the 1983 attack, details on case)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday asked President Barack Obama's administration to weigh in
on an appeal over whether Iran's central bank must pay $1.75
billion to relatives of American troops killed in the 1983
Marine Corps barracks bombing in Lebanon.
The court said it wants the U.S. Justice Department's views
on whether the nine justices should hear the appeal filed by
Bank Markazi. If the justices ultimately decline to hear Bank
Markazi's appeal, the money, currently held in a trust account,
would have to be turned over to families of the victims.
It would go toward paying off a $2.65 billion U.S. court
judgment the families won against Iran in 2007. The families
accused Iran of providing material support to Hezbollah, the
Iran-backed Shi'ite militant group responsible for the October
1983 truck bomb attack at the Marine compound in Beirut that
killed 241 U.S. servicemen.
The high court's action comes at a delicate time for
American-Iranian relations, with the United States and other
world powers last week reaching a framework agreement intended
to curb Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting economic
sanctions.
The legal question is whether a 2012 law passed by the U.S.
Congress that specifically addressed the funds at issue in the
dispute violates the U.S. Constitution by dictating the outcome
of a court case. The bank also says the appeals court ruling
violates a 1955 U.S.-Iran treaty.
The Supreme Court regularly asks the government for views on
whether to hear cases when an issue directly affects U.S.
interests. Traditionally, the court gives considerable weight to
what the government says, although it varies from case to case.
The court did not set a deadline for the administration to
respond.
The 2010 lawsuit was filed after the U.S. Treasury
Department uncovered the funds at Citibank, part of Citigroup
Inc. The Iranian central bank is appealing a July 2014
ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
that the money held by Citibank in New York should be handed
over.
President Ronald Reagan dispatched U.S. Marines in 1982 to
Lebanon on a peacekeeping mission to try to stabilize the
war-torn nation following an Israeli invasion. In the immediate
aftermath of the attack and a near-simultaneous bombing that
killed French paratroopers, Reagan vowed to keep the Marines in
Lebanon but pulled them out just months later.
The case is Bank Markazi v. Peterson, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 14-770.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)