NEW YORK Jan 19 The U.S. Supreme Court said
Tuesday that it will not hear Johnson & Johnson's appeal
of a $140 million judgment in a lawsuit alleging that it failed
to warn that Children's Motrin pain and fever medication could
cause a devastating skin condition.
The court's decision leaves intact one of the largest
verdicts ever awarded by a Massachusetts jury. Johnson & Johnson
and its McNeil-PPC Inc subsidiary had asked the high court to
decide whether it should be held liable because they say federal
drug regulators would not have approved adding warnings to the
drug's labels about the life-threatening condition suffered by
plaintiff Samantha Reckis.
