By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Jan 19 The U.S. Supreme Court said on
Tuesday it will not hear Johnson & Johnson's appeal of a
$140 million judgment in a lawsuit alleging it failed to warn
that Children's Motrin pain and fever medication could cause a
devastating skin condition.
The decision leaves intact one of the largest verdicts ever
awarded by a Massachusetts jury.
Johnson & Johnson and its McNeil-PPC Inc subsidiary had
asked the high court to decide whether it should be held liable
because they say federal drug regulators would not have approved
adding warnings to the drug's labels about the life-threatening
condition suffered by the plaintiff, Samantha Reckis.
J&J's petition had been closely watched by pharmaceutical
industry trade groups.
They had urged the court to hear the case in order to
clarify what constitutes "clear evidence" that the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) would have rejected a label warning
about the diseases at issue in the lawsuit. If regulators did
not think a warning was necessary, they argued, companies should
not be liable for failing to warn consumers about that risk.
Reckis and her parents sued J&J and McNeil in 2007, claiming
they were not warned about the link between the active
ingredient in Children's Motrin, ibuprofen, and Stevens-Johnson
Syndrome and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis, two rare, related skin
conditions.
Reckis said she developed toxic epidermal necrolysis when
she was 7 years old after receiving several doses of Children's
Motrin, leading her to lose 95 percent of the top layer of her
skin and suffer other serious injuries, including heart failure,
stroke and an aneurysm.
A Massachusetts jury found J&J and McNeil liable for failing
to warn Reckis about those side effects and awarded her and her
parents $63 million. With interest, the judgment totals $140
million.
J&J said the case should have been dismissed because the FDA
had declined to grant a petition from several doctors and
consumers seeking to add the names of those skin conditions to
the warning label because they are unfamiliar to most consumers,
and instead referenced potential redness, rash and blisters that
are symptoms of those conditions.
The company said this constituted "clear evidence" that such
warnings were unnecessary. But the Massachusetts Supreme Court
disagreed, saying the FDA's past actions did not indicate how it
would rule on proposed changes from J&J, and affirmed the
verdict last year.
A J&J spokeswoman said the company sympathized with the
plaintiff but was disappointed with the high court's decision
not to hear the appeal. A lawyer for the Reckises, Michael
Bogdanow, said they were grateful and relieved the Supreme Court
had affirmed the judgment.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Will Dunham, Alexia
Garamfalvi and Jonathan Oatis)