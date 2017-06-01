By Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung
WASHINGTON, June 1 Liberal activists are urging
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, a conservative with
whom they often disagree, to put off any thought of retirement,
fearing President Donald Trump would replace him with a jurist
further to the right.
The liberal Democrats' keep-Kennedy campaign, being pursued
publicly and privately, reflects how powerless they have become
against the Republican president when it comes to high court
vacancies since the Senate in April reduced the vote tally
needed to confirm a Supreme Court nomination to 51 from 60.
It also shows how big the stakes are for both sides in any
decision that Kennedy, who turns 81 in July, makes about his
future on the court. If he were to retire, Trump would have a
historic opportunity to recast the court in a more conservative
posture, possibly for decades to come.
Some former Kennedy clerks have said he is thinking about
retirement. He has declined to comment on his plans, despite
requests from many media outlets including Reuters.
Right now, Kennedy "is the most important man in America. He
is the vote that swings the court on the most important cases
that reach it," said Elizabeth Wydra, president of the
Constitutional Accountability Center, a left-leaning think tank.
Nominated by Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1987 to a
lifetime court seat, Kennedy has been a crucial swing vote on
the nine-member court for more than a decade.
On most issues, such as campaign finance and religious
rights, he has voted with fellow conservatives. He also voted
with the minority to strike down the 2010 Affordable Care Act,
popularly known as Obamacare. But on gay rights and abortion, he
has sided with the court's four liberals.
If he stays in his post, the court's long-standing
ideological balance will be preserved. If he quits, Trump could
replace him with someone who tilts further right, giving
conservatives a solid five-vote majority.
Wydra and other liberals are lionizing Kennedy and his
legacy in the media. Some are reaching out to former Kennedy
clerks and others who know him, asking them to urge him not to
retire, said Michele Jawando, a legal advocate at the Center for
American Progress think tank in Washington.
One former Kennedy clerk confirmed being asked to urge him
to stay on and said other clerks had asked him to do so. Other
clerks said they had not been approached by liberal activists.
SOLE TRIUMPH
Since he took office in January, Trump's only significant
domestic policy achievement has been winning Senate confirmation
of his nominee to the high court, Neil Gorsuch, a former Kennedy
clerk.
Gorsuch replaced a fellow conservative, Antonin Scalia, who
died in February 2016. The Gorsuch confirmation did not shift
the court's ideological balance, but it did trigger a change in
the Senate rules for considering Supreme Court nominees.
To get Gorsuch confirmed, Republicans exercised the "nuclear
option," ending Democrats' ability to use a procedural maneuver
called a filibuster to block a final vote on a Supreme Court
nominee. As a result, Republicans, with a 52-48 Senate majority,
can now confirm any future nominee without Democratic support.
In another handicap, liberal groups said they lacked the
money to sway public opinion via TV and online ads, unlike
conservative groups that had $10 million to back Gorsuch.
In view of those disadvantages, People for the American Way,
another liberal group, issued a report earlier this month
outlining the impact of a Kennedy retirement, describing it as a
"disaster for the rights of all Americans."
Liberals want in part to protect the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling
that legalized abortion. As a candidate, Trump said he would
appoint court justices who would vote to overturn the decision.
Perhaps seeking to reassure Kennedy that his legacy is in
safe hands, Trump has consistently praised the justice. At
Gorsuch's swearing-in in April, Trump called Kennedy a "great
man of outstanding accomplishment."
Trump and other Republicans have said they have heard rumors
that Kennedy might retire, but have not publicly urged him to.
The president has vowed to pick his next nominee the same
way he chose Gorsuch, from a list of contenders he made public
before the election.
Among contenders viewed as possible Kennedy replacements are
federal appeals court judges Raymond Kethledge and Thomas
Hardiman, conservative lawyer and former Solicitor General Paul
Clement and Brett Kavanaugh, a judge on the federal appeals
court in Washington, according to a person with knowledge of the
nomination process.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley in Washington and Andrew Chung in
New York; Additional reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley in
Washington; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Peter Cooney)