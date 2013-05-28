WASHINGTON May 28 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday agreed to weigh in on a dispute between states and
electronics manufacturers over whether restitution claims based
on alleged price-fixing in the market for liquid crystal display
panels should be heard in state or federal court.
South Carolina and Mississippi are among 13 states that have
sued various manufacturers, including AU Optronics Corp
and LG Electronics Inc, seeking
restitution over an alleged conspiracy among the companies to
fix prices, which has been the subject of a criminal probe and
multiple lawsuits.