WASHINGTON Dec 1 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that a California woman cannot sue Austria's state-owned railroad in U.S. courts over a 2007 injury she suffered while boarding a train in Innsbruck that led to her legs being amputated.

In the court's first ruling of the term that began in October and ends in June, the nine justices were unanimous in holding that Carol Sachs was barred from filing suit in American courts.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the opinion that the fact that Sachs purchased her ticket online in the United States was not enough to overcome the immunity that foreign countries and their agents enjoy under a U.S. law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

