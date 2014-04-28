By Lawrence Hurley
Monday agreed to decide what process struggling homeowners need
to follow if they want to back out of mortgages issued when
lenders fail to adhere to a federal disclosure law.
The court will weigh whether homeowners need to write a
letter to their lender or file a lawsuit in order to benefit
from a provision of the federal law, known as the Truth in
Lending Act. The law allows consumers to rescind mortgages for
up to three years after the agreement was made if the lender
does not notify them of various details about the loan,
including finance charges and rate of interest.
The provision is typically used by homeowners who are
struggling to pay their mortgages. Lawyers for consumers say
mortgage companies routinely violated the law in the years prior
to the 2008 financial crisis.
Appeals courts are split over what homeowners have to do.
The court agreed to hear an appeal filed by Larry and
Cheryle Jesinoski over the $611,000 loan they obtained from
Countrywide Home Loans Inc. in 2007. Countrywide is now part of
Bank of America Corp.
Oral arguments and a decision are expected in the court next
term, which begins in October and ends in June.
The case is Jesinoski v. Countrywide, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 13-684.
