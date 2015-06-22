WASHINGTON, June 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday left intact a court ruling that could prevent victims of
Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme from recouping more than $4
billion from customers who withdrew money before the enterprise
collapsed.
The high court left in place a December 2014 ruling by the
New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which said
federal bankruptcy law did not let the trustee Irving Picard
recoup a variety of payments that Bernard L. Madoff Investment
Securities LLC made to some customers more than two years before
the firm collapsed on Dec. 11, 2008.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)