Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Highest US court won't review Madoff trustee method
* Picard sought excess money taken out from Madoff firm
* Some customers said claims based on account statements
* Billions of dollars at stake in litigation
WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review how the trustee for Bernard Madoff's customers calculates victims' losses, a decision that could help speed a payout of billions of dollars.
Without comment, the court let stand an August 2011 decision by a federal appeals court in New York that approved of the calculation method employed by Irving Picard, the trustee liquidating the imprisoned Ponzi schemer's firm. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in Washington; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.