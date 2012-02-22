* Plan to slash Medicaid payments to save $700 million
* Obama administration supported the state
* Federal government approved the state statutes
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 The U.S. Supreme Court
sent back to a lower court a case on whether Medicaid recipients
and medical providers can sue California for cutting
reimbursement rates in the healthcare program for low-income
Americans.
The high court said on Wednesday that after it heard oral
arguments in the case on Oct. 3, federal government officials
approved the state's statutes as consistent with federal law.
Justice Stephen Breyer said in the majority opinion the case
was sent back to a U.S. appeals court based in California to
determine whether the recipients and providers may sue in light
of the changed circumstances of the federal government's
approval.
In sending the case back, the justices set aside a ruling by
the appeals court that had blocked the cuts for violating
federal law.
The case involved a plan by California's lawmakers in 2008
to slash Medicaid payments to doctors, hospitals and other
medical providers to help reduce the state's massive budget
deficit.
The providers sued to stop the cuts from taking effect on
the grounds it would violate federal law. The cash-strapped
state said the cuts of up to 10 percent would save more than
$700 million.
The state and the Obama administration argued that only the
U.S. government can enforce the federal law and private citizens
have no right to sue.
The Supreme Court cases are Douglas v. Independent Living
Center, 09-958, Douglas v. California Pharmacists Association,
No. 09-1158 and Douglas v. Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, No.
10-283.
(Reporting By James Vicini; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)