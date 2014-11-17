By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to hear Dean Foods Co's appeal over claims
the business conspired to restrict competition for bottled milk
in the southeastern United States, forcing the company to face
an antitrust suit over the matter.
The high court's refusal to intervene means a January ruling
by the Cincinnati-based U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals that
revived the claims against Dallas-based Dean Foods remains
intact. The case will now return to lower courts for further
proceedings.
The case stems from the 2001 merger between Suiza Foods
Corp, then the largest U.S. milk processor, and Dean Foods, the
second largest. As part of the agreement, the merged company,
known as Dean Foods, divested assets to steer clear of antitrust
concerns by the U.S. Justice Department. Those assets helped
create a new competitor called National Dairy Holdings.
But a class action lawsuit, led by food store chain Food
Lion and businessman Fidel Breto, alleged that Dean Foods and
National Dairy Holdings entered into a conspiracy not to compete
in states throughout the Southeast.
The plaintiffs alleged the two companies were linked by the
Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a large marketing cooperative.
Before the merger, DFA was Suiza's main provider while Dean
obtained its milk from independent producers.
After the merger, DFA took a 50 percent stake in National
Dairy Holdings. But according to the plaintiffs, DFA also
obtained guarantees from Dean Foods to supply milk to all of its
bottling plants including those supplied by independent
producers before the merger.
U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer of Greeneville,
Tennessee, dismissed all five counts of the retailers'
complaint, but the appeals court said the case could proceed to
trial. The retailers appealed one of the counts of violating the
Sherman Antitrust Act to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Dean Foods previously paid $140 million to settle a separate
antitrust case over raw milk in the Southeast brought by a group
of dairy farmers.
The case is Dean Foods Co v. Food Lion, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 14-110.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)