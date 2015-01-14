WASHINGTON Jan 14 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that officials in a suburb of Atlanta did not do enough to explain to a unit of telecommunications company T-Mobile USA Inc why the town denied an application to build a new cellphone tower.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court decided that local governments like Roswell, Georgia are required by the federal Telecommunications Act to provide a timely written explanation for rejecting a request.

In the 2010 incident at issue in the case, Roswell's council held a two-hour meeting. The town notified T-Mobile South LLC of the decision by sending a letter that did not explain the reason for the decision. The town said the minutes of the meeting would provide the company with further information.

Writing on behalf of the court, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that a written explanation must be available in a timely fashion, although it does not need to be included in the initial denial letter.

Roswell violated the law because, although the meeting minutes did explain the decision, they were not made available until 26 days after the denial.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Clarence Thomas were the dissenters.

The case is T-Mobile South LLC v. City of Roswell, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-975. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)