By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 9 The U.S. Supreme Court
rejected a test case on privacy in the digital age on Monday,
declining to decide whether police need to obtain search
warrants to examine cellphone location information held by
wireless carriers.
The nine justices turned away an appeal filed by a Florida
man named Quartavious Davis, who was convicted of participating
in a string of 2010 robberies in the Miami area and was
sentenced to 1,941 months, almost 162 years, in prison without
possibility of parole.
Davis challenged his convictions in part on the grounds that
police did not seek a warrant when they asked his cellphone
provider, MetroPCS Communications Inc, for location information
that linked him to the seven different crime scenes between
August and October 2010. Among the businesses targeted by Davis
and five co-defendants were a gas station, a Walgreens drug
store and a Wendy's restaurant.
Davis sought Supreme Court review after the 11th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in May that the failure to obtain
a warrant did not violate Davis' right to be free from
unreasonable searches and seizures under the Fourth Amendment to
the U.S. Constitution.
The information that law enforcement agencies can obtain
from wireless carriers shows which local cellphone towers users
connect to at the time they make calls. Police can use the data
to determine if a suspect was in the vicinity of a crime scene.
The case and others like it pending in lower courts raise
questions about how much companies protect the privacy rights of
their customers. The big four wireless carriers, Verizon,
AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint, receive tens of
thousands of requests a year from law enforcement for what is
known as "cell site location information," or CSLI.
Davis' lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union argued
that police need "probable cause," and therefore a warrant, in
order to avoid constitutionally unreasonable searches.
But, based on a provision of the federal Stored
Communications Act, the government said it does not need
probable cause to obtain customer records. Instead, the
government said, prosecutors need only show there are
"reasonable grounds" for the records and that they are "relevant
and material" to an investigation.
Civil liberties groups assert that the 1986 law did not
anticipate the way mobile devices now contain a wealth of data
on each user.
The case the court rejected is Davis v. United States, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 15-146.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)