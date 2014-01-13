WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday upheld Monsanto Co's biotech seed patents,
dealing a blow to a group attempting to ward off lawsuits by the
company against farmers.
The group, made up of 73 organic and conventional family
farmers, seed companies and public advocacy interests, sued
Monsanto in March 2011 seeking to prohibit the company from
suing them if their fields became inadvertently contaminated
with its patented genetic traits for corn, soybeans, cotton,
canola and other crops.
The specialty seeds are genetically engineered to withstand
dousings of glyphosate, the main ingredient in Monsanto's
Roundup herbicide.
The group asked Monsanto for a pledge not to sue, but the
company refused, saying: "A blanket covenant not to sue any
present or future member of petitioners' organizations would
enable virtually anyone to commit intentional infringement."
The biotech crops are widely used throughout the United
States. Monsanto has sued more than 100 farmers for patent
infringement, winning judgments against those found to have made
use of its seed without paying required royalties.
The group lost in district court and in the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
"Monsanto never has and has committed it never will sue if
our patented seed or traits are found in a farmer's field as a
result of inadvertent means," said Kyle McClain, the company's
chief litigation counsel.
"The lower courts agreed there was no controversy between
the parties," McClain added, "and the Supreme Court's decision
not to review the case brings closure on this matter."
The case is Organic Seed Growers and Trade Association, et
al., v. Monsanto Company, et al. Supreme Court Case No. 13-303.