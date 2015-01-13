(Adds details of ruling and case, paragraphs 4-8)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday ruled in favor of homeowners seeking to back out of
mortgages when lenders are accused of failing to follow a
federal "truth in lending" law.
On a 9-0 vote, the court handed a win to an Eagan, Minnesota
couple, Larry and Cheryle Jesinoski, over the $611,000 loan they
obtained in 2007 from Countrywide Home Loans Inc, now part
of Bank of America Corp.
On the technical question before the justices, the court
said homeowners need only write a letter to the lender, as the
Jesinoskis did, and do not need to file a lawsuit in order to
benefit from a provision of a federal law known as the Truth in
Lending Act.
The law allows consumers to rescind a mortgage for up to
three years after it was made if the lender does not notify them
of various details about the loan including finance charges and
interest rates. The Jesinoskis filed their notice right before
the end of the three-year period and filed a lawsuit a year
later after the bank said it was disputing the claim.
The language of the law "leaves no doubt that rescission is
effected when the borrower notifies the creditor of his
intention to rescind," Justice Antonin Scalia wrote on behalf of
the court.
The provision is typically used by homeowners who are
struggling to pay their mortgages. Lawyers for consumers say
mortgage companies routinely violated the law in the years prior
to the 2008 financial crisis. Lenders contend that notice is not
enough if the bank in question disputes the homeowners' claim.
Appeals courts had been split over what homeowners have to
do to trigger this rescission process. The Jesinoskis appealed a
lower-court decision that favored Countrywide. The Supreme Court
reversed that lower-court ruling.
The case is Jesinoski v. Countrywide, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 13-684
