By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 12 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday wrestled with the question of whether a federal law
governing the natural gas market would allow energy companies to
evade state antitrust claims made over the western U.S. energy
crisis between 2000 and 2002.
The court appeared divided during oral arguments in the
case, with the liberal justices voicing some support for the
industrial and commercial users of natural gas who filed the
lawsuits.
Several energy companies, including American Electric Power
Company Inc, Dynegy Inc and ONEOK Inc, were
accused of manipulating published price indexes that led to a
spike in gas prices. The resulting energy crisis included
rolling blackouts in California.
The energy companies have asked the Supreme Court to rule
that state antitrust law claims lodged are superseded by a
federal law called the Natural Gas Act. That law grants the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authority to regulate
certain aspects of the natural gas market including wholesale
prices.
The plaintiffs argue that the Natural Gas Act did not trump
their antitrust claims because their case involves retail
prices.
Justice Elena Kagan, one of the liberal justices, said even
if the federal agency did have jurisdiction, that does not
necessarily mean that certain claims could not be made under
state law.
"I don't really see a reason in this kind of case why you
would exclude the state entirely," Kagan said.
Justices on the conservative wing of the court seemed more
sympathetic to the energy companies.
"The essence of the conspiracy that you are complaining
about ... are actions that come within the jurisdiction of the
commission," Justice Antonin Scalia told Jeffrey Fisher, the
lawyer representing the plaintiffs.
In an October 2012 ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals agreed with the plaintiffs and found that Congress did
not intend to extend FERC's jurisdiction to retail transactions.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
The case is ONEOK Inc v. Learjet Inc, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 13-271.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)