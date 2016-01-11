(Adds details on case, paragraphs 3-9)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Jan 11 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected a bid by Nestle SA, the world's largest
food maker, and two other companies to throw out a lawsuit
seeking to hold them liable for the use of child slaves to
harvest cocoa in Ivory Coast.
The high court left in place a December 2014 ruling by the
San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that
refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Nestle,
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co and Cargill Inc filed by
former victims of child slavery.
The plaintiffs, who were originally from Mali, contend the
companies aided and abetted human rights violations through
their active involvement in purchasing cocoa from Ivory Coast.
While aware of the child slavery problem, the companies offered
financial and technical assistance to local farmers in a bid to
guarantee the cheapest source of cocoa, the plaintiffs said.
The case focused in part on how lower court judges have
interpreted a 2013 Supreme Court decision that made it harder
for plaintiffs to sue corporations in U.S. courts for abuses
alleged to have occurred overseas.
In its 2013 ruling in the Kiobel v. Royal Dutch Petroleum Co
case, the court unanimously threw out a lawsuit by 12 people
from Nigeria that accused British and Dutch-based Royal Dutch
Shell Plc of aiding state-sponsored torture and murder.
The court said the law under which the Nigerians brought the
case, the 1789 Alien Tort Statute, was presumed to cover only
violations of international law occurring in the United States.
Violations elsewhere, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, must
"touch and concern" U.S. territory "with sufficient force to
displace the presumption."
U.S. companies facing similar suits have had considerable
success fending off such cases by citing the ruling, although
judges have differed in how they have interpreted it.
In the Nestle case, the appeals court said the plaintiffs
could update their lawsuit to see if they could meet the higher
burden required under the Supreme Court ruling. Several business
groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, urged the court
to hear the case.
The case is Nestle Inc v. John Doe, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
15-349.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)